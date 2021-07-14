Mainly dry with some sunshine, but slight moisture chances remain

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb (KNEP)- Temperatures will be a little cooler compared to the weekend, as the system that came through Tuesday night gave us rain and more of a northerly flow. Highs will be in the lower 80s for most, and it will be a little drier.

More clouds, cooler weather north. (KNOP)

We are entering a pattern that will give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but there are a few chances for showers/t-storms with the daytime heating on some of the days. A high pressure system is to our north; in this location, it can give us an easterly wind. This flow usually gives us moisture in the form of clouds and maybe showers/t-storms. There are chanes of this on Wednesday, and again Friday through Sunday.

KNOP FORECAST MAP 7-14-2021 (KNOP FORECAST MAP 7-14-2021)

The outlook for later this week will give us mainly dry weather with seasonably warm air and some humidity can creep in from the Gulf coast. The bulk of the moisture will be in the Midwest and off the east coast. Isolated storms will be possible across the Rockies with that east flow. And there is some relief for the west coast as the extreme heat will break, moving further north.

KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 7-14-2021 (KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 7-14-2021)

We get back to a sunny and hot pattern to start next week with highs in the lower 90s common with fewer chances for moisture.

