Advertisement

Mainly dry with some sunshine, but slight moisture chances remain

Back to a hot and dry pattern to start the next workweek
By Justin Fanfarilli
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb (KNEP)- Temperatures will be a little cooler compared to the weekend, as the system that came through Tuesday night gave us rain and more of a northerly flow. Highs will be in the lower 80s for most, and it will be a little drier.

More clouds, cooler weather north.
More clouds, cooler weather north.(KNOP)

We are entering a pattern that will give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but there are a few chances for showers/t-storms with the daytime heating on some of the days. A high pressure system is to our north; in this location, it can give us an easterly wind. This flow usually gives us moisture in the form of clouds and maybe showers/t-storms. There are chanes of this on Wednesday, and again Friday through Sunday.

KNOP FORECAST MAP 7-14-2021
KNOP FORECAST MAP 7-14-2021(KNOP FORECAST MAP 7-14-2021)

The outlook for later this week will give us mainly dry weather with seasonably warm air and some humidity can creep in from the Gulf coast. The bulk of the moisture will be in the Midwest and off the east coast. Isolated storms will be possible across the Rockies with that east flow. And there is some relief for the west coast as the extreme heat will break, moving further north.

KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 7-14-2021
KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 7-14-2021(KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 7-14-2021)

We get back to a sunny and hot pattern to start next week with highs in the lower 90s common with fewer chances for moisture.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Nebraska man killed after being pinned between semitrailers
2021 State Fair concerts have been announced.
Nebraska State Fair announces concert lineup
Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball

Latest News

Unsettled weather will continue this weekend.
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6 PM
Temperatures should again reach the mid 80s to mid 90s across western Nebraska by Tuesday...
Tuesday Forecast: Staying warm and humid with a chance for storms
Thunderstorm chances are back in the forecast as we head into Tuesday with off and on chances...
John's Monday Evening Forecast
7-10-2021 Forecast
7-10-2021 Forecast