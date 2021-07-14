Advertisement

Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska has announced the next Athletic Director for the Huskers: Trev Alberts.

Alberts opened his introductory press conference Wednesday by getting a little emotional and saying, “I love this place.”

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter endorsed their selection during the press conference.

“The culture of this program, as good as it’s been historically, as good as it’s been today, is going to see a whole rebranding under Trev Alberts.” Carter said.

Green called Alberts a “game changer”.

Some notable former and current athletes who helped select Alberts as Athletic Director include Austin Allen, Darin Erstad, Peaches James, Ndamakong Suh, Jordan Burroughs and Eric Crouch.

Alberts shared his four core values for Nebraska: Trust, working hard, embracing teamwork and making the University reflective of Nebraskans and the way they live their lives.

Alberts was named the Director of Athletics at the University of Nebraska - Omaha in 2009 and promoted to Vice Chancellor for Athletics in 2014. Under Alberts’ leadership, the Mavericks officially reclassified to Division I membership in 2015-16.

Alberts became the Huskers’ first Butkus Award winner in 1993, capping one of the finest seasons in history by an NU defensive player.

Alberts was the fifth pick in the 1994 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and played for the Colts until 1996. He has served as an analyst on college and professional football games for major national networks.

Read more about Trev Alberts' accomplishments as UNO Athletic Director

Alberts said he wouldn’t have left his job as UNO Athletic Director for any other job than the one in Lincoln.

Alberts put his support behind the Husker coaches on staff including Scott Frost. He said he wants to be helpful but will never call a play or tell coaches who to recruit.

“We haven’t achieved at the level that we all hope to attain but I believe strongly in Scott Frost’s leadership and the coaches that we have on staff.” Alberts said.

Frost expressed his support for the new Athletic Director in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Alberts introduced his family, even those who couldn’t ‘attend his press conference in person. Alberts has a younger sister, Tami, who is a teacher in Iowa and an older brother, Troy. His dad Ken along with Ken’s wife, Maggie was there. Alberts got choked up for a second time when acknowledging his later mother, Linda.

“Nobody was a bigger Husker fan than Linda Alberts,” he said.

Trev and his wife Angela have been together for 25 years. They have a son, Chase, in the U.S. Army, daughter Ashtynne who just graduated with an accounting degree and lives in Atlanta and youngest daughter Breanna who will be a senior in high school in the fall.

Bill Moos’ last day as athletic director was June 30. His surprise retirement was announced June 25.

READ MORE: Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos stepping down

