Valentino’s wants to come back to North Platte

Press Release
Valentino's To-Go
Valentino's To-Go(Valentino's)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With locations in 18 Nebraska cities, Valentino’s wants to add Hastings, North Platte, Scottsbluff, and more to the map.

They’re looking for potential franchise owners to open new To-Go and Express locations. Valentino’s To-Go and Express locations focus on carryout and delivery with express “pizza by the slice” options and family value packs.

To-Go locations could be featured in business districts or busy intersections, while Express locations could be added onto existing businesses like convenience stores.

As Valentino’s continues to pass on their family traditions and recipes, they hope to continue growing their franchises in Nebraska.

“In 1957, Val and Zena Weiler opened a little pizzeria in Lincoln, NE that would eventually grow into the respected regional chain Valentino’s is today. Your store could be our next success story.”

Anthony Messineo, Valentino’s Vice President

