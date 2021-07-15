Families 1st Partnership receives Wal-Mart Community Grant to purchase supplies for Project Connect.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Families 1st Partnership is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a community grant of $3000 from the North Platte Walmart. The funds will be used to purchase items for Project Connect, a local resources fair to be held on August 3, 2021, 1:00-4:00 pm at the North Platte High School.

For 2021, Project Connect will be held in conjunction with the Mobile Food Pantry. It will carried out as a drive-through event in which low resource families may select the type of assistance kit that they need. North Platte Public Schools will be participating in this event to hand out school supply backpacks for students in the North Platte School District. For the Project Connect assistance, families will need to select either a cleaning supplies kit, a hygiene kit, or a complete twin sheet set for a child’s bed- of which all items will be purchased locally using the Walmart Community Grant funds.

Families 1st Partnership has operated as a non-profit organization since January 2019 and serves as the backbone organization for collaborative efforts in Lincoln County. The focus of the collaborative partners is to prevent children and at risk youth from going into higher systems of care. With this goal in mind, Families 1st Partnership encourages other local agencies in their work and offers support in the form of training or financial assistance to the agency’s participants. In addition to financial support to stabilize families, there is sponsorship of parenting classes and family activities.

In the 2 years since acquisition of non-profit status, Families 1st Partnership has provided $365,380 locally in assistance for housing, transportation, childcare, daily living needs, and supplies for childcare providers. In the training of front line workers, $15,657 has been made available for training relevant to working with at risk populations.

Families 1st Partnership receives grant funding from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

