Advertisement

LOL face: Most popular emoji on planet

The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.
The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The debate is over.

The “laugh out loud” face is officially the most popular emoji in the world.

Software maker Adobe surveyed more than 7,000 people across several countries and the LOL face ranked No. 1.

The “thumbs up” emoji came in second, followed by the “red heart” emoji.

Rounding out the Top 5 were the flirtatious “wink and kiss” and “sad face with a tear” emojis.

These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.
These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)

Adobe released the findings ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday.

Based on the report, 90% of emoji users believe the modern-day hieroglyphs make it easier for them to express themselves.

More than half say emojis positively impact their mental health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
John Doe, 44
FBI seeking individual who may have information regarding the identity of a child sexual assault victim
Valentino's To-Go
Valentino’s wants to come back to North Platte
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive...
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Friendly disagreement: Biden, Merkel discuss Russia pipeline
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Top Senate Dem sets infrastructure vote, pressures lawmakers
Families 1st Partnership
Families 1st Partnership receives Wal-Mart Community Grant to purchase supplies for Project Connect.
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
Los Angeles County to restore indoor mask mandate for all