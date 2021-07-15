Rascal Martinez to perform at the Prairie Arts Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Rascal Martinez is returning to the Prairie Arts Center for a summer jam concert.

The Sutherland native said he’s thrilled to be back on the road touring after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

Martinez has been staying closer to home performing at venues across the state, including South Dakota and Colorado.

“In 2019, we did over 200 shows in a year, so from going to that to like almost nothing, it’s crazy,” said Martinez. “I am just used to just touring and playing music all of the time, so yeah, it was a big transition and a big change, but thankfully I’m just getting back at, so I’m going for it.”

It’s been two years since Martinez has performed at the Prairie Arts Center and is excited to be back performing at the venue that holds a special place.

“Well the vibe you know, the Prairie Arts Center is such a cool spot and the people that come to the shows and stuff too, it’s a good time and we love it,” he said. “It’s just something special, especially here in North Platte too, it’s always been a great spot to be and play here. It’s nice.”

Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase your tickets at https://www.prairieartscenter.org/events.html or at the door.

General admission is $10. $35 Highrise VIP on 2nd floor patio (includes 2 drink tickets in price, charcuterie board and private cash bar). $160 Highrise VIP Table for 4-2nd Floor Patio. Price includes 1 bottle of wine, 4 drink tickets and private charcuterie board and private cash bar.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.