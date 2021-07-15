Advertisement

Report: Oldest known bottle of whiskey sells for $137K at auction

The world's oldest known bottle of whiskey sold at auction for $137,000, according to a report...
The world's oldest known bottle of whiskey sold at auction for $137,000, according to a report from Food & Wine magazine.(Source: Skinner Auctioneers via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Food & Wine magazine reported that a bottle of whiskey possibly 250 years old has sold for $137,000.

The publication also said the bottle was once owned by legendary American financier J.P. Morgan.

According to Skinner Auctioneers, the bourbon is the oldest known whiskey in existence.

The front of the “Old Ingledew” whiskey bottle indicates it’s from LaGrange, Georgia.

The back features a typed note taped to the glass that reads: “This Bourbon was probably made prior to 1865.”

Skinner Auctioneers said they used a needle to extract a small sample of the liquid to be sent off for testing by experts.

Scientists used carbon dating to determine the whiskey was likely bottled between 1763 and 1803.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska Athletic Director
Trev Alberts introduced as new Husker Athletic Director
John Doe, 44
FBI seeking individual who may have information regarding the identity of a child sexual assault victim
Valentino's To-Go
Valentino’s wants to come back to North Platte
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive...
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Friendly disagreement: Biden, Merkel discuss Russia pipeline
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Top Senate Dem sets infrastructure vote, pressures lawmakers
Families 1st Partnership
Families 1st Partnership receives Wal-Mart Community Grant to purchase supplies for Project Connect.
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
Los Angeles County to restore indoor mask mandate for all