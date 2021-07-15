Sidewalk Sales in the Canteen District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Downtown Association is hosting their annual Sidewalk Sales event in the Canteen district. Local business line the streets with their merchandise while offering great sales ranging from 20% off to buy one, get one half off.

Businesses like The Flower Market and Brown’s Shoe Fit are among the early participants as each company displays their products during regular business hours now through Saturday. They expect a large increase in revenue during this time.

“For sure, we’re going to see a significant increase just because the traffic is higher. With all of us having sales, it brings people into our downtown. Especially with the redo of the downtown. It’s exciting. This is the first year with the streets and the lighting and all of that being redone that we were able to have sidewalk sales. So I expect to see some increase in our profit as well.”

