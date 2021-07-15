A seasonably mild and dry day; then more heat/storms

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- High pressure will build into the region by Thursday, introducing some drier air and scouring out the cloud cover by the afternoon. East, notheast winds behind the eatward moving high, will keep temperatures on the cool side for another day in the upper 70s and lower to mid 80s.

Average highs are close to 90 for this time of year. (KNOP)

We will close the work week and enter the weekend with warmer temperatures as readings climb into the upper 80s with lower 90s in the deep southwest extending westward toward the Panhandle. An upper level ridge of high pressure will build into the Rockies, promoting not only warmer weather, but also more moisture and instabilty leading to thunderstorm chances each day through Sunday.

As the ridge build farther east next week the storm threat should lessen. We will be back to sunny skies and start to tap into some of that heat out west. Highs in Central NE to start next workweek will be in the mid- to upper 80s; we’ll spend next week in the low- to mid-90s in the Panhandle. It will also be a dry pattern with lots of sunshine.

