Advertisement

2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital.

Authorities say the men hoped the bombing would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks.

Officials say the pair used multiple messaging apps to plan to attack targets they associated with Democrats after the November 2020 presidential election.

Their first intended target was the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento.

One of the men is accused of reaching out to an anti-government militia group to gather support for their movement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
John Doe, 44
FBI seeking individual who may have information regarding the identity of a child sexual assault victim
Coach Desiree spotting an athlete on a skill.
North Platte gymnasts train with Olympic dreams

Latest News

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Atlanta Police: Scooter riders may try to steal your car
Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Okla. asphalt plant
NSP arrested Jacob Rhoades, 20, from Colorado following a pursuit in Buffalo County.
Colorado man arrested following chase in Buffalo County
Thunderstorm chances each evening. A few could be strong.
More active weather the next few days....