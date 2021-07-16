Advertisement

Blood drive at Bethel Church

In support of Grace Koubek
Blood drive at Bethel Church
Blood drive at Bethel Church(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People rolled up their sleeves at Bethel Church this afternoon for a blood drive put on by the American Red Cross in support of Grace Koebek, a 2018 Maywood graduate dealing with adult acute myeloid leukemia.

Her faith and family has helped her as she continues her battle with cancer. Her family worked with the Red Cross to host the event with hopes of holding more in the future.

“We’re anticipating about 50 people to come in today. This is the first drive. Grace was just diagnosed a few months ago and so this is all just very new and very shocking for Grace and for her family. There might be more in the future. It just depends. Hopefully she only has to go through a few more rounds of chemo and then she’ll be good. She won’t have to keep fighting this.”

Amanda Koubek-Wehnes, Red Cross Account Manager & Grace's Cousin

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
NSP arrested Jacob Rhoades, 20, from Colorado following a pursuit in Buffalo County.
Colorado man arrested following chase in Buffalo County
The 2021 Team Roping State Champ holds his prizes.
NHSFR Preview: Ryan Shepherd
Severe weather chances this evening per Storm Prediction Center
Strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night, scattered thunderstorms to continue Saturday

Latest News

Hershey Public Schools is working on a $17.9 million expansion project.
Hershey Public Schools $17.9 million expansion project
Nebraska agreed to no reimbursement for troopers in Texas
Paws on the Platte takes over Westfield Shopping Center.
Paws on the Platte takes over Westfield Shopping Center
CR Rustic's new sign on their new building.
Business celebrates one year anniversary by relocating