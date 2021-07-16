Blood drive at Bethel Church

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People rolled up their sleeves at Bethel Church this afternoon for a blood drive put on by the American Red Cross in support of Grace Koebek, a 2018 Maywood graduate dealing with adult acute myeloid leukemia.

Her faith and family has helped her as she continues her battle with cancer. Her family worked with the Red Cross to host the event with hopes of holding more in the future.

“We’re anticipating about 50 people to come in today. This is the first drive. Grace was just diagnosed a few months ago and so this is all just very new and very shocking for Grace and for her family. There might be more in the future. It just depends. Hopefully she only has to go through a few more rounds of chemo and then she’ll be good. She won’t have to keep fighting this.”

