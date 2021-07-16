Advertisement

Business celebrates one year anniversary by relocating

CR Rustic's new sign on their new building.
CR Rustic's new sign on their new building.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -CR Rustic is celebrating its anniversary by relocating to the old Once More With Style building. CR Rustic has been a part of downtown North Platte for one year.

“The downtown has had a huge revitalization. When we started here, there was no road, no sidewalks, and we were in the middle in COVID,” said Owner Rob Derbyshire. “In the last six months, they have added new bricks, new signage, the lights and the archway. It’s amazing.”

This new move doubles CR Rustics space which allows for more vendors more merchandise.

“There will be a lot more antiques, collectibles and handmade items for people to look at,” said Owner Corey Derbyshire.

After the move, CR Rustic is planning to host their furniture painting classes regularly.

CR Rustic’s final day in their old building will be July 24. They project their first day in their new building to be Aug. 3.

“We are excited to own a permanent fixture downtown,” said Rob. “We are not from North Platte originally, but this is my home.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
NSP arrested Jacob Rhoades, 20, from Colorado following a pursuit in Buffalo County.
Colorado man arrested following chase in Buffalo County
The 2021 Team Roping State Champ holds his prizes.
NHSFR Preview: Ryan Shepherd
Severe weather chances this evening per Storm Prediction Center
Strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night, scattered thunderstorms to continue Saturday

Latest News

Hershey Public Schools is working on a $17.9 million expansion project.
Hershey Public Schools $17.9 million expansion project
Nebraska agreed to no reimbursement for troopers in Texas
Paws on the Platte takes over Westfield Shopping Center.
Paws on the Platte takes over Westfield Shopping Center
Blood drive at Bethel Church
Blood drive at Bethel Church