Business celebrates one year anniversary by relocating

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -CR Rustic is celebrating its anniversary by relocating to the old Once More With Style building. CR Rustic has been a part of downtown North Platte for one year.

“The downtown has had a huge revitalization. When we started here, there was no road, no sidewalks, and we were in the middle in COVID,” said Owner Rob Derbyshire. “In the last six months, they have added new bricks, new signage, the lights and the archway. It’s amazing.”

This new move doubles CR Rustics space which allows for more vendors more merchandise.

“There will be a lot more antiques, collectibles and handmade items for people to look at,” said Owner Corey Derbyshire.

After the move, CR Rustic is planning to host their furniture painting classes regularly.

CR Rustic’s final day in their old building will be July 24. They project their first day in their new building to be Aug. 3.

“We are excited to own a permanent fixture downtown,” said Rob. “We are not from North Platte originally, but this is my home.”

