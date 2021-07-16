Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
NSP arrested Jacob Rhoades, 20, from Colorado following a pursuit in Buffalo County.
Colorado man arrested following chase in Buffalo County
The 2021 Team Roping State Champ holds his prizes.
NHSFR Preview: Ryan Shepherd
Severe weather chances this evening per Storm Prediction Center
Strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night, scattered thunderstorms to continue Saturday

Latest News

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
Sheriff Darrell Perkins gets a hug from 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria Thursday.
Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders