Colorado man arrested following chase in Buffalo County

NSP arrested Jacob Rhoades, 20, from Colorado following a pursuit in Buffalo County.
NSP arrested Jacob Rhoades, 20, from Colorado following a pursuit in Buffalo County.(Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 early Friday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, a trooper clocked a 2012 Audi traveling 103 miles per hour on I-80 eastbound near Kearney.  The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 150 miles per hour during the pursuit, before the vehicle exited at the Shelton interchange, driving north to Highway 30 and eventually stopping after becoming high-centered on railroad tracks at the junction of Highway 30 and Schauppsville road. Troopers were then able to take the driver into custody without incident.

The driver, Jacob Rhoades, 20, of Parker, Colorado was arrested for flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving. He was lodged in the Buffalo County Jail.

