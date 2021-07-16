Advertisement

DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - New York police officers were not happy when they saw food a DoorDash driver brought them had a note in it with a profane message.

The driver was later arrested after a video was discovered that allegedly showed him place the note and put his finger in the food.

“It was a prank. They don’t got no note,” Lance Layne said as officers escorted him out of the 61st precinct.

A video, from an account he confirmed was his, allegedly shows the DoorDash delivery man putting his fingers and a note into the food.

It read: “Hope that (vulgarity) tastes good,” followed by an expletive.

Layne then reportedly dropped off the food at the precinct Monday.

The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target.

“I got nothing against them,” Layne said, rolling down the window of a car to talk to reporters Thursday.

He was out on parole for the 2011 attempted murder of an NYPD officer and has seven prior arrests.

“Nothing against them, it was a prank, they know that,” Layne said.

In a statement, DoorDash called the behavior unacceptable.

“We have deactivated the dasher, reached out to the customer involved, and stand ready to support law enforcement,” the company said.

DoorDash also says it runs criminal background checks on all drivers, so it’s unclear how Layne passed that check.

He is now facing charges of attempted assault on a police officer.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
NSP arrested Jacob Rhoades, 20, from Colorado following a pursuit in Buffalo County.
Colorado man arrested following chase in Buffalo County
The 2021 Team Roping State Champ holds his prizes.
NHSFR Preview: Ryan Shepherd
Severe weather chances this evening per Storm Prediction Center
Strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night, scattered thunderstorms to continue Saturday

Latest News

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
Sheriff Darrell Perkins gets a hug from 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria Thursday.
Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders