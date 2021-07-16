Advertisement

More active weather the next few days....

By Justin Fanfarilli
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - An active weather pattern will return to Western Nebraska Friday through the weekend. Some morning fog may develop in southwest areas early in the morning, dissipating shortly after sunrise. Skies will continue to be hazy as smoke from wildfires in the western half of the country get transported over Nebraska by the upper level wind pattern. Most of the smoke will stay aloft and will not be a health issure.

Some patchy fog possible early. Hazy sky with warm temperatures and storm chances by evening.
Some patchy fog possible early. Hazy sky with warm temperatures and storm chances by evening.(KNOP)

The heat will build into the Panhandle where highs could reach the mid 90s while the SandhilLS and southwest areas will be in the mid to upper 80s. A disturbance will push out of the Rockies and track east over Nebraska through Friday evening.

Seasonal temperatures the Sandhills but hot in the Panhandle.
Seasonal temperatures the Sandhills but hot in the Panhandle.(KNOP)

Thunderstorms will develop over the Eastern Panhandle during the afternoon, intensifying in a very unstable airmass as they track east across the Sandhills through the evening. Some storms may be capable of strong winds and large hail, as well as some locally heavy rainfall.

Storms to develop Eastern Panhandle and spread east Friday evening. A few storm could become...
Storms to develop Eastern Panhandle and spread east Friday evening. A few storm could become severe..(KNOP)

If low level winds kick in, a few lingering thunderstorms could occur into early Saturday morning, otherwise thunderstorm activity will pick up again Saturday and Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the 90s through the midweek for the Panhandle areas and in the mid to upper 80s southwest and Sandhills. The pattern becomes drier next week.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
John Doe, 44
FBI seeking individual who may have information regarding the identity of a child sexual assault victim
Coach Desiree spotting an athlete on a skill.
North Platte gymnasts train with Olympic dreams

Latest News

Increased thunderstorm chances Friday into Sunday
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP WEATHER PATTERN 7-15-2021
A seasonably mild and dry day; then more heat/storms
Temperatures will warm up Friday into th weekend with storm chances.
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 7-14-2021
Mainly dry with some sunshine, but slight moisture chances remain