More active weather the next few days....

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - An active weather pattern will return to Western Nebraska Friday through the weekend. Some morning fog may develop in southwest areas early in the morning, dissipating shortly after sunrise. Skies will continue to be hazy as smoke from wildfires in the western half of the country get transported over Nebraska by the upper level wind pattern. Most of the smoke will stay aloft and will not be a health issure.

Some patchy fog possible early. Hazy sky with warm temperatures and storm chances by evening. (KNOP)

The heat will build into the Panhandle where highs could reach the mid 90s while the SandhilLS and southwest areas will be in the mid to upper 80s. A disturbance will push out of the Rockies and track east over Nebraska through Friday evening.

Seasonal temperatures the Sandhills but hot in the Panhandle. (KNOP)

Thunderstorms will develop over the Eastern Panhandle during the afternoon, intensifying in a very unstable airmass as they track east across the Sandhills through the evening. Some storms may be capable of strong winds and large hail, as well as some locally heavy rainfall.

Storms to develop Eastern Panhandle and spread east Friday evening. A few storm could become severe.. (KNOP)

If low level winds kick in, a few lingering thunderstorms could occur into early Saturday morning, otherwise thunderstorm activity will pick up again Saturday and Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the 90s through the midweek for the Panhandle areas and in the mid to upper 80s southwest and Sandhills. The pattern becomes drier next week.

