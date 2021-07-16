Advertisement

Nebraska agreed to no reimbursement for troopers in Texas

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agreed not to seek reimbursement from Texas for the state patrol troopers that it sent down to the U.S.-Mexican border at the request of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Nebraska State Patrol documents obtained by The Associated Press show that the state committed, at least initially, not to seek reimbursement for the mission, which is estimated to cost more than $334,000.

A spokesman for the patrol and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a fellow Republican, issued a joint written statement after the documents were released, saying they will seek to be repaid if given the opportunity.

