NHSFR Preview: Ryan Shepherd

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ryan Shepherd entered the season with a mission in mind and he didn’t fall short in achieving it. After placing fourth in Nebraska his Sophomore season, the Sandhills Valley Junior partnered with Hayse Wetzel to capture the State Title. Now, Shepherd will get a shot at Nationals for the second consecutive year.

“There’s been lots of past State Champions that are really good at what they do and I’m just really fortunate that I’m one of them now. Being able to go and represent my community in my home State will be really fun, hopefully I’ll represent them well,” said Shepherd.

In addition to rodeo, Shepherd is a key contributor to the Maverick’s basketball program. Last season, Ryan helped lead Sandhills Valley to the MNAC Finals. Despite his success on the court, the local cowboy is laser focused on rodeo.

“Rodeo is my first love and that’s really what I want to do when I get older. Roping is pretty much my first go to, but I love to play basketball too. It helps with my roping, just staying in shape,” added Shepherd.

After taking the State Title and putting together an impressive week of practice runs, Ryan will head to Lincoln very confident in his abilities. Regardless of how the trip East pans out, the life lessons Shepherd learned this season will serve him well going forward.

“This season taught me that if you work hard at whatever you do, you can go just about anywhere. We worked really hard and we knew it was possible to get where we wanted. I like to set goals for myself and reaching this goal really did feel good,” concluded the State Champ.

