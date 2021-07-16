North Platte gymnasts train with Olympic dreams

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The opening ceremonies for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics start July 23. Simone Biles continues to tumble her way to the top of her competition. A quote used by Simone Biles says, “The difference between practice and competition is the leotard you wear.”

“People see Simone Biles doing all these tricks and they think it’s so cool. She makes it look so easy, but in reality, it is so hard,” said Level 6 Gymnast Adilynn Moore. “I see a lot of Olympians flipping off the end of beams and doing cool tricks and I really want to learn how to do those skills.”

Training for gymnastics requires more than discipline and hard work. Gymnasts have to push themselves mentally and physically.

“Gymnastics is 80% mental and 20% physical,” said Excel Gold Gymnast McKenzie Bruns.

Many gymnasts train multiple days each week.

“I work at home and the gym, so I can try to be the hardest worker I can be,” said Level 3 Gymnast Payzlie Toole. “There are skills that are hard, but they can push me and make me better.”

Gymnastics also teaches athletes life lessons like accountability, determination and self-reliance.

“I think gymnastics has helped me become a better version of myself,” said Bruns. “It helps me be stronger and more confident. Gymnastics has helped me feel beautiful inside and out.”

