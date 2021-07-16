Advertisement

Paws on the Platte take over Westfield Shopping Center

The ceramic dogs from this year's Paws on the Platte make their last stop at the Westfield...
The ceramic dogs from this year's Paws on the Platte make their last stop at the Westfield Shopping Center.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The ceramic dogs from Paws on the Platte continue their grand tour around North Platte. This weekend, the Westfield Shopping Center is hosting their second “Who let the dogs out?” event. There will be a petting zoo, storytime, and games. This event takes place from 3-5 p.m. on July 16.

“People get to come and get real close and actually look at each one of the ceramic dogs. They can see detail the artists put in to make them special for everyone. For the Westfield Shopping Center, we wanted an opportunity for the whole family and just have fun,” said Craig Fabik President of Westfield Business Association.

Next week is the Paws on the Platte’s community art celebration and auction. The dogs from this year’s Paws on the Platte will be auctioned off as a part of the Paws-itive partner fundraiser on July 23 at Pals Brewery.

