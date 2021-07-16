Paws on the Platte takes over Westfield Shopping Center.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Westfield Shopping Center went to the dogs Friday afternoon and it’s all part of a special fundraiser for Pawsitive Partners in North Platte.

Twenty-five statue dogs are stealing the spotlight this year. They are each decorated and sponsored by local artists and businesses.

It’s the last time the public will have the chance to see them all at once before they are auctioned off next week.

“I think they are gorgeous and the imagination of each artist to come up with something different, there is nothing two alike at all, said spectator Deborah Woods-Wingett. “You know it is up to their imagination and people really do have imaginations and to think of a dog sitting up with its little feet in the air and what they’ve come up with, I mean there is even Elvis (laughs).”

A petting zoo, temporary tattoo’s and story time were also a highlight for children.

The Paws on the Platte Community Art Celebration and Auction is Friday, July 23 at Pals Brewing Company. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with the auction starting at 6:30 p.m.

