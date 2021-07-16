Advertisement

Paws on the Platte takes over Westfield Shopping Center

Paws on the Platte takes over Westfield Shopping Center.
Paws on the Platte takes over Westfield Shopping Center.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Westfield Shopping Center went to the dogs Friday afternoon and it’s all part of a special fundraiser for Pawsitive Partners in North Platte.

Twenty-five statue dogs are stealing the spotlight this year. They are each decorated and sponsored by local artists and businesses.

It’s the last time the public will have the chance to see them all at once before they are auctioned off next week.

“I think they are gorgeous and the imagination of each artist to come up with something different, there is nothing two alike at all, said spectator Deborah Woods-Wingett. “You know it is up to their imagination and people really do have imaginations and to think of a dog sitting up with its little feet in the air and what they’ve come up with, I mean there is even Elvis (laughs).”

A petting zoo, temporary tattoo’s and story time were also a highlight for children.

The Paws on the Platte Community Art Celebration and Auction is Friday, July 23 at Pals Brewing Company. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with the auction starting at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
NSP arrested Jacob Rhoades, 20, from Colorado following a pursuit in Buffalo County.
Colorado man arrested following chase in Buffalo County
The 2021 Team Roping State Champ holds his prizes.
NHSFR Preview: Ryan Shepherd
Severe weather chances this evening per Storm Prediction Center
Strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night, scattered thunderstorms to continue Saturday

Latest News

Hershey Public Schools is working on a $17.9 million expansion project.
Hershey Public Schools $17.9 million expansion project
Nebraska agreed to no reimbursement for troopers in Texas
CR Rustic's new sign on their new building.
Business celebrates one year anniversary by relocating
Blood drive at Bethel Church
Blood drive at Bethel Church