Strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night, scattered thunderstorms to continue Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)-After a partly to mostly cloudy Friday, the chances of thunderstorms will increase throughout the evening.
A weak area of low pressure will be pushing through the area Friday evening into the overnight hours. This low pressure will incrrease the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong to severe side.
The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather. This means damaging winds and isolated hail are possible, along with potential for heavy rain with some storms.
Saturday, the area will have another opportunity of some isolated to scattered thunderstorms. The Saturday storms could be strong to severe as well. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal chance of severe weather. Damaging winds and isolated hail are the main impacts from these storms.
After a wet start of the weekend for Scottsbluff, things will finally start clearing out, but North Platte will still have the chance of seeing some thunderstorms Sunday.
The workweek will be pleasant and warm with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
