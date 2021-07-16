Strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night, scattered thunderstorms to continue Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)-After a partly to mostly cloudy Friday, the chances of thunderstorms will increase throughout the evening.

A weak area of low pressure will be pushing through the area Friday evening into the overnight hours. This low pressure will incrrease the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong to severe side.

Storms to push through the area Friday evening. (Andre Brooks)

The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather. This means damaging winds and isolated hail are possible, along with potential for heavy rain with some storms.

Severe weather chances this evening per Storm Prediction Center (Andre Brooks)

Saturday, the area will have another opportunity of some isolated to scattered thunderstorms. The Saturday storms could be strong to severe as well. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal chance of severe weather. Damaging winds and isolated hail are the main impacts from these storms.

Storm Prediction Center outlook for Saturday (Andre Brooks)

After a wet start of the weekend for Scottsbluff, things will finally start clearing out, but North Platte will still have the chance of seeing some thunderstorms Sunday.

7 day outlook for North Platte (Andre Brooks)

7 day outlook Scottsbluff (Andre Brooks)

The workweek will be pleasant and warm with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.