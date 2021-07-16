Unemployment rate ticks up slightly in Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate remained almost unchanged last month while the rates in some of its biggest cities increased slightly.

The Nebraska Department of Labor reports a statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.5% in June, compared to 2.6% in May. The rate is substantially lower than the 6.6% unemployment rate in June 2020, in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the non-seasonally adjusted rates in the Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island areas ticked upward. The Omaha area’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in June, from 2.7% the prior month. The Lincoln area’s rate increased to 2.5%, from 2.5% the previous month. And the Grand Island area’s rate rose to 2.8% in June, up from 2.4% in May.

