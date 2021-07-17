Advertisement

Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs

By KARE Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KARE) - A neighbor in Minnesota has let his yard go to the dogs, but having angry neighbors, he’s brought everyone and their best friends together.

The staredowns start when the garage door opens.

Followed by pacing and pulling. Until the dogs on Durham Way make their way to meet their whisperer.

“No dog passes Keith’s house without a treat,” Evie Fawbus said.

Which is how Keith Roles’ place has become Apple Valley’s hound central.

“I can hardly control them coming down the hill,” another neighbor, Amy Austin, said.

It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out treats.

Dogs pulled in their owners, even when Roles wasn’t home, and the yard party became a staple.

Despite the pandemic, never have they felt more together.

“I hope that, by doing what I’ve done... that it’s helped them get through it,” Roles said.

Plus, there’s no need to buy dog treats anymore.

“They’re delivered to our door, so it doesn’t get any better than that,” Linda Roles, Roles’ wife, said.

Linda Roles said the neighbors have been keeping them stocked.

Despite having a puppy party out in his yard, Roles himself doesn’t have any dogs.

“None, I don’t have time to feed them,” Roles said.

That’ll happen when you’re too busy taking care of everyone else.

“They’re all our dogs, we get to enjoy them all,” Linda Roles said.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
NSP arrested Jacob Rhoades, 20, from Colorado following a pursuit in Buffalo County.
Colorado man arrested following chase in Buffalo County
CR Rustic's new sign on their new building.
Business celebrates one year anniversary by relocating
Severe weather chances this evening per Storm Prediction Center
Strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night, scattered thunderstorms to continue Saturday

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, July 8, 2021 file photo, Texas Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, speaks...
3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
$60K reward offered after child killed, 5 others shot in DC
Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Police said...
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting near food trucks in Portland
Storm Prediction Center Saturday Forecast for the region
Stormy Saturday evening will lead into improving conditions Sunday for most
Officials say the criminal is seeing the victims’ names in the news, stealing their identities...
Reports emerge of suspects stealing condo collapse victims’ identities