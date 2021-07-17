Stormy Saturday evening will lead into improving conditions Sunday for most

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP) - After a stormy Friday evening, same verse same as the first.

This evening, the weather conditions will comprise of scattered thunderstorms. Some could be become strong to severe, meaning damaging winds and hail. The Storm Predicition Center has the region under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather.

Storm Prediction Center Saturday Forecast for the region (Andre Brooks)

Going into your Sunday, most areas in the viewing area, the storms will be moving out. The easternmost parts of the region is placed under a marginal chance of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. This means isolated hail and damaging wind gusts are possible.

Storm Prediction Center forecasts for the area Sunday (Andre Brooks)

But for most of the region, the weather should be nice and pleasant for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

Highs in the region Sunday (Andre Brooks)

The reason why the temperatures will be on the rebound is this area of high pressure in the western parts of the country.

Weather setup for the country (Andre Brooks)

The workweek will be nice and sunny for the whole week across the region with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

7 day North Platte (Andre Brooks)

7 day outlook for Scottsbluff (Andre Brooks)

