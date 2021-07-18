Advertisement

4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a...
“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — At least four people died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan, including three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer, authorities said Saturday.

Two more men were in critical condition at a hospital from the same exposure, the Lenawee County sheriff’s office said. The five men were in their early 20s.

A concerned friend called 911 around 1:30 p.m. when he had not heard from them during the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway, 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) west of Detroit. They were staying at a campground outside the festival grounds in Woodstock Township.

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Separately, state police reported the death of a 30-year-old woman, Melissa Havens of Croswell.

The cause and manner was unknown, state police said, although investigators were looking for a suspect.

“Detectives want the public to know there is no danger or threats to people attending” the music festival, state police said.

The three-day festival is scheduled to conclude Sunday. Its headliners include Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Storm Prediction Center Saturday Forecast for the region
Stormy Saturday evening will lead into improving conditions Sunday for most
Nebraska agreed to no reimbursement for troopers in Texas
CR Rustic's new sign on their new building.
Business celebrates one year anniversary by relocating

Latest News

Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Merkel tours ‘surreal’ flood scene, vows aid, climate action
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major at age 24
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de...
Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact