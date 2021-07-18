Beautiful, yet hot week ahead

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP) - After a stormy and cloudy couple of days, it’s beautiful and sunny Sunday.

Temperatures right now ae in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area.

Current Temperatures as of 4:50pm CDT (Andre Brooks)

The temperatures for Monday will be in the in the low to mid 90s throughout the area with sunny skies as well.

High temepratures for Monday (Andre Brooks)

7 day North Platte (Andre Brooks)

7 day Scottsbluff (Andre Brooks)

The rest of the week, the temperatures will be in the low to upper 90s with sunny and beautiful conditions. No decent rain chances in site for this week. This is due to a strong area of high pressure that will be the main weather feature over the week.

