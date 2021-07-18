Lincoln County Fair gets started with its Annual 5K

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday morning the Lincoln County Fair kicked off its festivities with the Annual “Kick off the Fair 5K.” This event is hosted by the Platte River Fitness Series and benefits the Lincoln County Agricultural Society.

The race is roughly 3.2 miles long and takes runners down a scenic route to Buffalo Bill’s Arena and back. Lincoln County Agricultural Society Board Member, Kristi Chessmore explains the route.

“They leave here go out the north gate to the fairgrounds back to the east around the Buffalo Bill Arena then the turn around point we have a little refreshment for them and then they come back here,” says Chessmore.

This 5K is something that everyone in the community can come out and participate in, no matter how young or how old. Chessmore explained that this year there was a wide range of ages participating in the race. She attributes this to how running has become more popular as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s for people of all ages. We have high schoolers here, we have elementary kids here, we have people who are over sixty here. So, running especially during Covid became a big family activity, even more so such as biking, anything you could do outside. So we do have a lot of participants for just our simple little community 5K,” explains Chessmore.

The fair itself begin Wednesday and lasts through Saturday. Chessmore says that she is hoping to see many people from the community come out to all the different events the fair is offering to help support the Lincoln County Agricultural Society.

“We would just like to encourage people to come out to the Lincoln County Fair starting on Wednesday and partake in all the other activities we have out here,” says Chessmore.

