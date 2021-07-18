Lindsey’s Limelight Athlete of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saint Pat’s football player Sawyer McGill, grew up in a family who loved sports and surrounded him in that culture. From a young age McGill attended his older brother’s football games, where he was soon “recruited” to play. According to McGill’s mom Amy, the team was short on players and even though he was a year too young to play, the coach still asked if McGill would like to join the team. McGill joined his brother’s Little League Football Team and has since never looked back.

In the sixth grade, McGill suffered his first knee injury. This would be the first of three he would go through.

“The initial injury happened in sixth grade when I was playing little league football and got chop-blocked and everything after that was kinda a blur. It just all happened so fast and I just remembered getting pulled off the field and going to the hospital,”says McGill.

Flashing forward to high school, McGill began suiting up for the Irish on Friday nights where he could be seen all over the field.

“I played defensive lineman, guard, and I was long snapper for special teams and PAT’s,”explained McGill.

In December of his Junior year, McGill’s knee was still bothering him, so he decided to have his third knee surgery to fix the problem. There was a big decision attached to having this third surgery though; having this third surgery meant no sports his senior year of high school. But giving up sports meant he could save his knee to chase his dream of becoming a power lineman. According to McGill, it is very crucial for a power lineman to have knees that are in good condition as they are climbing up on poles all day long. So, in order to salvage his knee, McGill decided to go through with the surgery in order to give have time to heal and then be healthy to start work. McGill explained how hard it was to make this tough decision to have the surgery.

“I just think all the pain I’ve been in over the past couple years, it’s just hard to keep going when you hurt so bad and I just decided that I would rather further my career down the road than just keep ruining it right now and fix it,” says McGill.

Sawyer wasn’t the only one feeling the pain throughout this grueling process. He had an amazing support system of his family by his side his entire time. His mother Amy always had encouraging words for him throughout his recovery process.

“There’s more to life than sports this is in the big picture this is small, but we also understand when you’re in high school this is everything and we totally get that, so you just gotta keep pushing,” says Amy.

Even though he won’t be suiting up this fall he will still be on the sidelines cheering on his team. He plans on helping his team anyway he can, even if that means just being there for support or helping the younger players along.

One thing that McGill learned from this whole experience that he will be taking with him the rest of his life is you always just have to keep going.

“When you get knocked down you gotta get back up no matter how hard and just keep going with it roll with the punches. That’s really the main thing I’ve taken from sports is there’s always gonna be someone bigger and better than you and you just gotta keep going,”explained McGill.

