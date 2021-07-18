Advertisement

Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska schools are getting conflicting advice from state and federal health officials over whether students should quarantine after contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is telling schools that students who had contact with an infected person would not have to quarantine as long as they don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19. But the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that students who aren’t vaccinated and have close contact with an infected person should still quarantine.

Each school district will be left to decide which advice to follow after consulting with local health officials.

