NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday morning, Oregon Trails Golf Course hosted the third annual Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament. This tournament is not a benefit tournament, as so far as benefiting some sort or charity, but it does benefit the golfers playing in it by allowing them to have a great day on the course. Tournament director Timothy Aden explains that is that sets this tournament apart from others.

“This tournament is for the golfers, you know all of us out here all play in the benefit tournaments, which we love the benefit tournaments. We love supporting those, but this tournament is not a benefit tournament. So, the payouts are bigger, the prizes are better, the games are more fun, there’s just a lot more money involved and sometimes golfers like to gamble, so it’s a tournament for the golfers and that’s why people enjoy it,” explained Aden.

The format for the Hornblower was a three man scramble. The field was also at full capacity consisting of twenty-four teams and seventy-two golfers.

There were many different events and games that were taking place within the tournament. There was a skins competition that golfers could enter into to win cash prizes, as well as multiple hole -in-one contests.

“We have a skins game if you get the lowest score on any hole of the course and you paid for a skin you win that skin. You know it might pay for you whole day if you win a skin. We have a couple insurance hole-in-ones... we got a ten-thousand dollar hole-in-one, an eight-thousand dollar hole-in-one and after the tournament the winning team in each flight gets a putt at five-thousand dollars from fifty feet. So, we just got a lot more involved than most tournaments,” says Aden.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.