Advertisement

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to...
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She wishes the rest of the American tennis team the best of luck.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament
Third Annual Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament
Kick off the Fair 5K
Lincoln County Fair gets started with its Annual 5K
Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines

Latest News

This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client...
Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
The suspect, an unnamed 35-year-old man, was shot after opening fire on a police officer. He...
2 killed after shootings, house fire in Tucson; children found safe
A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
Senator: Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision
The man from Homestead, Florida was in jail Friday on charges of possession and injury of an...
Fla. man tries to throw live gator onto roof to ‘teach it a lesson’