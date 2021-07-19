County Clerk’s office assists in special elections

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On July 19, the Lincoln County Clerk’s office mailed ballots to Hershey residents to vote on the Hershey School bonds issue. This is considered a special election because it only focuses on one issue compared to the primaries or general elections.

“We have done numerous special elections through the years voting on bonds, sales taxes, recalls and board members,” said Rebecca Rossell Lincoln County Clerk’s office and Election Commissioner. “These are not new to the Clerk’s Office.”

For a special election, one of the political subdivisions has to bring a resolution to the Clerk’s Office for them to call the election. The Clerk’s Office chose all-mail voting because it would be cheaper for the Hershey School district. Following the election, the Lincoln County Clerk’s office will bill the district. The funds to pay for the clerk’s offices’ assistance do not come directly from taxpayers. Special elections are not factored into the county’s initial budgets.

“Our budget cycle is from July to June and typically has one election, the primary in May or general elections in November,” said Rossell. “ I don’t usually budget for the special elections because it is normally not us calling them.”

People voting on the Hershey School Bonds issue have until Aug. 10 by 5 p.m. to have their ballots in one of the secure locations.

