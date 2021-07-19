Giving thanks and enjoying a race

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Race fans crowded the Lincoln County Raceway to give thanks in July and watch a race. The race is helping to benefit Grace Ministry Food Pantry. Patrons were asked to bring ten or more non-perishable food items to tonight’s event to help the cause. Though it was not required for entry, if they did bring the ten or more items, they would be entered into a drawing to win a big screen TV. Ayden Steffens, one of the IMCA drivers in tonight’s race says he likes racing in this event because it allows him to give back to his community.

“Oh I feel like giving back to the community through this event is a big thing. I hang out in North Platte during the day and you know you see people struggling with ya know homelessness. Homeless people is a big thing in North Platte. People might not think it, its a big thing and with being able to give back to not only them and the people that are struggling with work and not being able to provide for their family,” explains Steffens.

There were many other events going on tonight besides just the race itself. There were different activity stations for the kids to grow their own pumpkin in honor of the holiday that was being celebrated. There were also opportunities for the kids to meet the drivers and get autographs signed by them.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.