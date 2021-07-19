Advertisement

Grant will cover overtime for Lincoln County deputies to keep drunk drivers off roads

Drive Sober or get Pulled Over
(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners voted to sign a grant application that would pay for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s overtime as part of the Drive Sober or get Pulled Over campaign between Aug. 20 - Sept. 1

The amount for the Office of Highway Safety grant would be $15,120 and the sheriff’s office applies for these grants on a regular basis.

“We participate in several of these Office of Highway Safety grants every year. This money just puts extra deputies on the road on overtime hours. If there’s a report of a DUI driver or suspected drunk driver, that deputy will respond to that call and leave the other deputies freed up for other calls for service.”

Dan Newton, Operations Lieutenant

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines
Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament
Third Annual Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament
Kick off the Fair 5K
Lincoln County Fair gets started with its Annual 5K

Latest News

Bike trail on hold.
North Platte bike trail on hold
A Hastings Police vehicle was damaged after a truck hit it early Saturday morning. The driver...
Man arrested for DUI after hitting Hastings Police patrol car
High temepratures for Monday
Beautiful, yet hot week ahead
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police arrest driver following traffic stop, find stolen gun from North Platte