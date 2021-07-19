Grant will cover overtime for Lincoln County deputies to keep drunk drivers off roads

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners voted to sign a grant application that would pay for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s overtime as part of the Drive Sober or get Pulled Over campaign between Aug. 20 - Sept. 1

The amount for the Office of Highway Safety grant would be $15,120 and the sheriff’s office applies for these grants on a regular basis.

“We participate in several of these Office of Highway Safety grants every year. This money just puts extra deputies on the road on overtime hours. If there’s a report of a DUI driver or suspected drunk driver, that deputy will respond to that call and leave the other deputies freed up for other calls for service.”

