Advertisement

Man arrested for DUI after hitting Hastings Police patrol car

Blue Hill teen arrested following the crash
A Hastings Police vehicle was damaged after a truck hit it early Saturday morning. The driver...
A Hastings Police vehicle was damaged after a truck hit it early Saturday morning. The driver of the truck was arrested for DUI.(Hastings Police Department)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police said one of its patrol vehicles was smashed this weekend after being hit by another vehicle.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Baltimore Avenue.

HPD said officers were investigating a hit and run accident on the south side of Hastings prior to the crash.

Police said a patrol car was parked partially on the roadway with red and blue lights activated as well as a rear flashing yellow arrow stick to divert traffic left around the crash.

While on scene, officers saw a pickup truck traveling toward them that didn’t appear to be slowing down. The officers were able to get away from the vehicle before impact.

The driver of the truck, Jared Schmidt, 19, of Blue Hill, was arrested for DUI.

Hastings Police said they are thankful the driver only sustained minor injuries and the officers were not hurt.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday (07-17-2021) Hastings Police Department Officers were investigating a hit and run...

Posted by Hastings Police Department - Nebraska on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines
Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament
Third Annual Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament
Kick off the Fair 5K
Lincoln County Fair gets started with its Annual 5K

Latest News

Bike trail on hold.
North Platte bike trail on hold
Grant will cover overtime for Lincoln County deputies to keep drunk drivers off roads
High temepratures for Monday
Beautiful, yet hot week ahead
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police arrest driver following traffic stop, find stolen gun from North Platte