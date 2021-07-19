Let’s “fair” with the dogs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dogs are great companions and also good competitors.

The Lincoln County Fair of 2021 has begun and the 4-H Club and Open Class Dog Shows were held Monday afternoon at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

Many dogs of all shapes and sizes went out to the fairgrounds to show their stuff by impressing the judges with tricks and skills that they have learned from their owners.

The shows featured handlers with their dogs in obedience and agility.

The Dog Agility part of the show allows handlers and their dogs to go through obstacles to show the judges their skills.

“Why the dog show? Well I breed German shepherds. I also do training through Platte Canine Training. So I offer private and group classes. I like to encourage everybody to do things with their dog to be a better dog,” said competitor Marsha Seck.

The next event that the 4-H Club will be hosting is the Bake Sale and that is Tuesday, July 20 at 3 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. or when supplies are gone. More information is on their website here.

