Lincoln Police arrest driver following traffic stop, find stolen gun from North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a Lincoln man following a traffic stop and found a stolen gun out of North Platte.

On Friday at 7:45 p.m., officers stopped a car near N 27th and Theresa Streets in Lincoln for straddling the lane lines.

LPD said officers contacted the driver who consented to a search where officers found 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, $701 and a loaded .22 caliber handgun in the car.

According to police, the driver has a previous conviction for conspiracy to deliver cocaine which prohibits him from owning a firearm.

Officers said they determined that the firearm had been stolen out of North Platte in July 2019.

LPD arrested the driver who is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of money while violating a controlled substance statute.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.