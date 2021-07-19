North Platte bike trail on hold

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners voted to cancel a bid for a new bike trail that would go on State Farm Road between Buffalo and Echo Roads.

The total cost of the project would be as high as $100,000 and was deemed too high for the commissioner’s budget. The hope is that they can revisit the opportunity in the coming months.

“They will rebid it. They have a couple of fundraisers coming up. I think one of them is the end of September. They’ll probably be doing some more between now and then to get some more money and then when they feel they have enough money, they will rebid it.”

