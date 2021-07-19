Advertisement

Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 19, 2021
(Gray News) – The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older than 2.

The message comes as the medical organization urges in-person learning for the fall.

“As we start the 2021-’22 school year, a large portion of students are not eligible to be vaccinated, and there are COVID variants that are more contagious,” said Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee.

“Because of this and because we want to have all students in school, the AAP advocates for all students, teachers and staff to wear masks while indoors in school.”

The organization is also urging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

