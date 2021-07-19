Splatterbox Hershey Hornets gearing up for a breakout season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Paintball, not your typical sport like football, baseball or basketball. But the Splatterbox Hershey Hornets are putting this sport on the map in western Nebraska.

Shayne Younghans, owner of Splatterbox and Coach of the Hornets, started this team because his son became very interested in paintball. The Hornets are competing in tournaments all over the Midwest this season in Denver and Kansas City.

A lot of people might not know the rules to competitive paintball. Head Coach Shayne Younghans explained what all actually goes into competitive paintball.

“Its more like a chess game. Its moving your players in the proper position to where you can get the tag and the other side of the field and stop the game its pretty much the best of three games is what the tournaments we’ve been going to,” explains Younghans.

The team’s goal for the season is simply to become more competitive when they attend tournaments. They want to continue to improve week after we and have a better performance at each tournament better than the one before. Team Member Tayler Eller said that she wants her team to be showing up at the tournaments more like their mascot, a threat.

“We wanna do better at each tournament than the one previously. just like as much improvement as possible. We don’t wanna be the team that goes there and is the fun team we wanna be the threat to the other teams is what we’re working towards,” says Eller.

