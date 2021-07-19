Advertisement

‘This is the definition of evil’: Pair charged for kidnapping man sold, smuggled in the United States

Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, were charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.(Rosenberg Police Department / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROSENBERG, Texas (Gray News) - Police officers in Rosenberg, Texas have arrested and charged two people accused of kidnapping a man who was human trafficked across international borders.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man from Honduras was sold between groups of smugglers and was snuck into the United States.

The man was moved between a network of stash houses and dumped in an uninhabited area in south Texas due to a perceived law enforcement threat, according to police.

He walked for days before asking a stranger for help at a gas station.

Police say the stranger was also a smuggler, who took the 21-year-old and began negotiating a price with his family to release him in the Houston area.

The man’s aunt tried to get her nephew back but could not agree on a price for his return. According to authorities, the smugglers sped off with the woman’s nephew and hit her with their car.

Deputies with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to a regional notification from the Rosenberg Police Department and spotted the smugglers’ vehicle.

Deputies conducted a stop and brought Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, to the Rosenberg Police Department where they were charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

“It is shameful in this day and age, in a country that leads the free world, to have people bought and sold like animals. The most significant aspect of this tragedy is that this young man escaped, reached out for help, and was returned to captivity. This is the definition of evil,” said Assistant Chief Jarret Nethery

