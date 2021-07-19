Tuesday Forecast: More of the same with sunshine, warm, and humid weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will headline the forecast over the course of the coming days as hot, humid, and mainly dry weather is on tap for most, it not all, of the next week.

Into Monday evening, quiet weather is expected as it should be a nice evening across the state with mainly clear skies. Overnight and into early Monday morning, some areas of patchy dense fog are possible across the state as winds should remain fairly light under clear skies. By Monday afternoon, we should again be seeing warm, humid, and dry weather across the state. Look for some fair weather cumulus into the afternoon hours with some hazy sunshine as wildfire smoke drifts through the area.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with more hazy sunshine expected on Tuesday. (KNOP)

As far as temperatures, overnight lows should be fairly comfortable for mid-July standards with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of the state. Afternoon temperatures - much like the last few days - should reach from the mid 80s to the mid 90s with the warmest readings across the Nebraska Panhandle.

Temperatures should fall into the upper 50s to low 60s by early Tuesday morning with some areas of patchy dense fog possible. (KNOP)

Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should range from the mid 80s to the upper 90s. (KNOP)

The extended forecast is highlighted by what should be a rather brutal stretch of heat and humidity late this week and into the upcoming weekend. As a dome of high pressure settles over the area, temperatures should eventually climb into the mid and upper 90s by late this week. Combine those air temperatures with dew points still sitting in the 60s to low 70s and afternoon heat index values will likely be between 100° and 105° at times later this week. Mainly dry weather will continue through this week with some small chances for rain creeping into the forecast by the weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures will trend warmer over the coming days with highs eventually reaching into the upper 90s by late this week. (KNOP)

