Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: More of the same with sunshine, warm, and humid weather

By John Walsh
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will headline the forecast over the course of the coming days as hot, humid, and mainly dry weather is on tap for most, it not all, of the next week.

Into Monday evening, quiet weather is expected as it should be a nice evening across the state with mainly clear skies. Overnight and into early Monday morning, some areas of patchy dense fog are possible across the state as winds should remain fairly light under clear skies. By Monday afternoon, we should again be seeing warm, humid, and dry weather across the state. Look for some fair weather cumulus into the afternoon hours with some hazy sunshine as wildfire smoke drifts through the area.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with more hazy sunshine expected on Tuesday.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with more hazy sunshine expected on Tuesday.(KNOP)

As far as temperatures, overnight lows should be fairly comfortable for mid-July standards with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of the state. Afternoon temperatures - much like the last few days - should reach from the mid 80s to the mid 90s with the warmest readings across the Nebraska Panhandle.

Temperatures should fall into the upper 50s to low 60s by early Tuesday morning with some areas...
Temperatures should fall into the upper 50s to low 60s by early Tuesday morning with some areas of patchy dense fog possible.(KNOP)
Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should range from the mid 80s to the upper 90s.
Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should range from the mid 80s to the upper 90s.(KNOP)

The extended forecast is highlighted by what should be a rather brutal stretch of heat and humidity late this week and into the upcoming weekend. As a dome of high pressure settles over the area, temperatures should eventually climb into the mid and upper 90s by late this week. Combine those air temperatures with dew points still sitting in the 60s to low 70s and afternoon heat index values will likely be between 100° and 105° at times later this week. Mainly dry weather will continue through this week with some small chances for rain creeping into the forecast by the weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures will trend warmer over the coming days with highs eventually reaching into the...
Temperatures will trend warmer over the coming days with highs eventually reaching into the upper 90s by late this week.(KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police arrest driver following traffic stop, find stolen gun from North Platte
Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines
Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament
Third Annual Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament

Latest News

High temepratures for Monday
Beautiful, yet hot week ahead
Storm Prediction Center Saturday Forecast for the region
Stormy Saturday evening will lead into improving conditions Sunday for most
Severe weather chances this evening per Storm Prediction Center
Strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night, scattered thunderstorms to continue Saturday
Thunderstorm chances each evening. A few could be strong.
More active weather the next few days....