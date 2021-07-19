Advertisement

Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal investigation has found that President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

But President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute.

The Inspector General’s investigation found that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018.

That’s according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

It is a federal crime to make false statements before Congress.

The Supreme Court eventually blocked adding the query ahead of the 2020 census.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Lavetta Langdon and her attorney
80-year old woman sentenced in Red Willow County District Court
Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines
Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament
Third Annual Longhorn Bar Hornblower Golf Tournament
Kick off the Fair 5K
Lincoln County Fair gets started with its Annual 5K

Latest News

Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again
FILE - In this March 23, 2010 file photo, ice cream moves along the production line at Ben &...
Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem
FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E....
‘Kansas’ rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71
Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country starting on Aug. 9.
Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting Aug. 9
Firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped between walls for 5 days
Firefighters rescue dog trapped between garage walls