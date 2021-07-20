Advertisement

18-year-old pilot makes emergency landing in traffic on NJ bridge

The pilot, 18-year-old Landon Lucas, landed in a gap in traffic on the Route 52 Causeway in New...
The pilot, 18-year-old Landon Lucas, landed in a gap in traffic on the Route 52 Causeway in New Jersey after his plane experienced engine trouble. Many people are giving him kudos for bringing the plane down safely.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (KYW) - An 18-year-old pilot made an emergency landing in the middle of traffic on a New Jersey bridge after his small plane experienced engine trouble.

The incident began just after 12:30 p.m. Monday when the 18-year-old pilot, flying for an aerial advertising firm, reported engine trouble near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The pilot, identified as Landon Lucas, was able to release his banner into the ocean then spotted a gap in traffic on the Route 52 Causeway, where he was able to land safely.

Officials were on the scene for hours investigating the cause of the emergency landing. Video shows there was only one way to remove the plane from the bridge: it had to be towed with precision.

Many people are giving Lucas kudos for bringing the plane down safely. Some stopped to take pictures, causing a major backup for people leaving Ocean City.

“We rode up and couldn’t believe what we were seeing. It’s a really young pilot, and what an amazing job he did,” one woman said. “It’s incredible that he was able to pull this off.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office: Man found dead had been hit by 3 vehicles
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police arrest driver following traffic stop, find stolen gun from North Platte
A local family is devastated after their van was stolen Friday afternoon.
Local family devastated after thieves steal their van
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation
Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should range from the mid 80s to the upper 90s.
Tuesday Forecast: More of the same with sunshine, warm, and humid weather
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon, on Tuesday will become the second...
LIVE: Bezos riding own rocket on company’s 1st flight with people
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying
LIVE: Jeff Bezos launches into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard