4-Hers get static and food entries to fairgrounds
2021 Lincoln County Fair
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Those who plan for the Lincoln County Fair for most of the year are the youth and leaders belonging to the many 4-H clubs in the area. Today at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 4-H clubs setting up booths and 4-Hers getting their many projects entered for judging and display.
Yes, it is a busy day for those in 4-H projects.
Also happening Tuesday is the 4-H bake sale from 3-5 p.m.
For more information on the bake sale and other fair events, please visit their website for more information.
