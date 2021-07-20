Advertisement

4-Hers get static and food entries to fairgrounds

2021 Lincoln County Fair
Volunteers at work for the Lincoln County Fair
Volunteers at work for the Lincoln County Fair(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Those who plan for the Lincoln County Fair for most of the year are the youth and leaders belonging to the many 4-H clubs in the area. Today at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 4-H clubs setting up booths and 4-Hers getting their many projects entered for judging and display.

Yes, it is a busy day for those in 4-H projects.

Also happening Tuesday is the 4-H bake sale from 3-5 p.m.

For more information on the bake sale and other fair events, please visit their website for more information.

