4-Hers get static and food entries to fairgrounds

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Those who plan for the Lincoln County Fair for most of the year are the youth and leaders belonging to the many 4-H clubs in the area. Today at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 4-H clubs setting up booths and 4-Hers getting their many projects entered for judging and display.

Yes, it is a busy day for those in 4-H projects.

“Today, we are doing entry day for our static exhibits. Which is the foods,photography, home environment, wood working, welding and horticulture.”

Also happening Tuesday is the 4-H bake sale from 3-5 p.m.

For more information on the bake sale and other fair events, please visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.