4-Hers selling their wares at annual bake sale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday afternoon at the Lincoln County Fair was the place to be if you have a sweet tooth. The annual 4-H bake sale happening in person this year.

The 4-H Club hosted their bake sale for this fair season. There were cakes, brownies, cookies, muffins, cupcakes and so much more for everyone to enjoy. The money made on selling the 4-Hers’ baked goods goes back into the program.

“So they use this sale for to raise money for awards for the static, especially for the cooking type of events.”

Cake for sale at the 4-H Bake Sale (Andre Brooks)

“I buy stuff from the kids every year. The kids bring their best stuff for the fair.”

The 4-H Bake Sale continues tomorrow at 9 a.m through 5 p.m. More information about things happening at this year’s Lincoln County Fair, visit the website here.

