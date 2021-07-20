4-Hers selling their wares at annual bake sale
2021 Lincoln County Fair
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday afternoon at the Lincoln County Fair was the place to be if you have a sweet tooth. The annual 4-H bake sale happening in person this year.
The 4-H Club hosted their bake sale for this fair season. There were cakes, brownies, cookies, muffins, cupcakes and so much more for everyone to enjoy. The money made on selling the 4-Hers’ baked goods goes back into the program.
The 4-H Bake Sale continues tomorrow at 9 a.m through 5 p.m. More information about things happening at this year’s Lincoln County Fair, visit the website here.
