Balak adds Minzel to Husker staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska men’s golf head coach Brett Balak has completed his coaching staff with the hiring of Lincoln native Travis Minzel on Tuesday, July 20.

Minzel, a team captain as a golfer on the 2004 Nebraska Wesleyan team coached by Balak that qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships, brings strong credentials and a passion for helping young players improve their games to the Husker staff.

“Travis is going to be a great assistant coach for Nebraska,” Balak said. “He was an excellent player for me and has continued to be an outstanding amateur player in Nebraska. He is a fierce competitor and will be a diligent and effective recruiter because of his work ethic and organizational skills.”

A Lincoln High School graduate, Minzel earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan in 2004. He has worked professionally in private business since graduation, but he has remained extremely active in the Nebraska golf community.

“I’m very grateful for the tremendous opportunity and I am ready to get to work continuing to build and develop the Husker golf program,” Minzel said.

From 2017 to 2019, Minzel was a tournament committee member for the Nebraska Golf Association. A three-time Nebraska Mid-Amateur champion with wins in 2010, 2011 and most recently in 2018, Minzel is also a two-time Nebraska Four-Ball champion (2011, 2015). In 2010, he was a member of USGA Nebraska State Team.

Following his senior season at Nebraska Wesleyan, Minzel was the 2004 Nebraska Match Play champion. He was also a Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar as a senior for the Prairie Wolves.

A three-time Class A state qualifier at Lincoln High (1997, 1998, 1999), Minzel spent his first two collegiate seasons helping Northeast Community College in Norfolk to NJCAA national tournament appearances in 2001 and 2002. He was a member of the South Dakota men’s golf program in the fall of 2002 before transferring to Nebraska Wesleyan.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.