Leaping to a summertime finale for the summer reading program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Reading with our green friends at the North Platte Public Library.

In the season’s final episode, the North Platte Public Library’s summer program ended Tuesday with stories, songs, puppets, and crafts all about frogs.

Chris Green reading a story (Andre Brooks)

The library picking frogs for their final summertime theme, saying since we see frogs in the summertime, it is a great subject to highlight.

“Well in the summertime, it’s a lot of fun to listen to frogs, and to play with frogs. So we thought it be a good theme for this week.”

Kids enjoying arts and crafts (Andre Brooks)

The North Platte Library expects to resume with another story time feature around labor day. Check out all that’s happening there at: https://www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/library/

