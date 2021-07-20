Leaping to a summertime finale for the summer reading program
North Platte Public Library
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Reading with our green friends at the North Platte Public Library.
In the season’s final episode, the North Platte Public Library’s summer program ended Tuesday with stories, songs, puppets, and crafts all about frogs.
The library picking frogs for their final summertime theme, saying since we see frogs in the summertime, it is a great subject to highlight.
The North Platte Library expects to resume with another story time feature around labor day. Check out all that’s happening there at: https://www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/library/
