Local family devastated after thieves steal their van

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A local family is making a plea to the public after their van was stolen last Friday in broad daylight. The family is now asking for help to find it.

Jenn Porter-Milne said she was on her way home when she pulled up to the house and noticed their 2005 Dodge Caravan was gone.

She called her husband, who was home at the time, and that’s when they learned someone had stole it.

Milne said her husband left the keys in the car thinking it was safe since the family was planning to go to Walmart shortly thereafter. Milne’s husband had arrived at the house 45 minutes earlier.

The Milne’s filed a police report with the North Platte Police Department. They have even taken their plea to social media to have their van returned, but so far they haven’t had any success.

“It makes you wonder, was somebody planning on it? Had they seen the van before and kept an eye on it? Was it something that happened when somebody was walking by and happened to look in and take it? We don’t know,” said Milne. “But it makes you wonder, it makes you a little uncomfortable in your neighborhood, but what can you do?”

The Milne’s have a home security system, but it didn’t detect any movement.

If you see or know where the 2005 White Dodge Caravan is, you are asked to call the North Platte Police Department, at 308-535-6789. The license plate number is 15-HE18. There is a big dent in the rear passenger bumper that may make it easier to identify.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.